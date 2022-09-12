Health Care Sector Update for 09/12/2022: LYEL, BMY, RLAY

Health care stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.9%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 0.4%.

In company news, Lyell Immunopharma (LYEL) leapt 8.7% after the T-cell reprogramming company released data from an early-stage study of its LYL797 drug candidate in patients with triple-negative breast cancer or non-small cell lung cancer, with Monday's poster presentation showing the potential of its CAR T-cell technology to overcome the primary barriers to immunotherapy.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) rose 5% after the Food and Drug Administration late Friday cleared the drug maker's Sotyktu psoriasis medication for US sales. The company Saturday also presented follow-up data showing Sotyktu maintained its efficacy for more than two years.

Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) shares declined 2.8% after the precision medicines company began a $300 million public offering of its common shares, subject to market and other conditions.

