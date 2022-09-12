Health Care Sector Update for 09/12/2022: INM,LYEL,BMY,RLAY

Health care stocks eased slightly from their prior gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.8% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) up 0.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 0.1%, giving back most of an early advance.

In company news, InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM) gained almost 62% after the cannabinoid-based drugmaker late Friday disclosed a $6 million private placement with two healthcare-focused institutional investors to buy up to 1.38 million common shares at $8.68 apiece.

Lyell Immunopharma (LYEL) rose 8.5% after the T-cell reprogramming company released data from an early-stage study of its LYL797 drug candidate in patients with triple-negative breast cancer or non-small cell lung cancer, with Monday's poster presentation showing the potential of its CAR T-cell technology to overcome the primary barriers to immunotherapy.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) rose 3.2% after the Food and Drug Administration late Friday cleared the drug maker's Sotyktu psoriasis medication for US sales. The company Saturday also presented follow-up data showing Sotyktu maintained its efficacy for more than two years.

Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) shares declined almost 1% after the precision medicines company began a $300 million public offering of its common shares, subject to market and other conditions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.