Health Care Sector Update for 09/12/2022: BMY, IDYA, AMGN, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were climbing premarket Monday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.3% and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was up 0.1% recently.

IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA) was up more than 9% in value after reporting interim results from a phase 2 trial of darovasertib in combination with crizotinib in patients with metastatic uveal melanoma, showing "confirmed partial responses" and a "high percentage" of patients with tumor shrinkage.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) added more than 6% after saying its psoriasis drug Sotyktu maintained its efficacy for two years, based on follow-up data from patients in the pivotal Poetyk PSO-1 trial.

Amgen (AMGN) reported that Lumakras/Lumykras demonstrated "significantly superior" progression-free survival and a "significantly higher" objective response rate in patients with KRAS G12C-mutated non-small cell lung cancer, compared with docetaxel, based on the results from the global phase 3 CodeBreaK 200 trial. Shares of the company lost more than 3%.

