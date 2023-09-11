News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 09/11/2023: PFE, BNTX, CRNX, ZYXI, TNON

September 11, 2023 — 03:41 pm EDT

Health care stocks were rising late Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.9% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.7%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 0.7%.

In corporate news, Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) said Monday the US Food and Drug Administration has approved its supplemental biologics license application for their updated COVID-19 vaccine targeting the Omicron XBB.1.5 sublineage for individuals 12 years of age and older. Pfizer shares were down 0.9% while BioNTech was shedding 1.9%.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX) shares jumped almost 62% after the company said a phase 3 trial of its paltusotine drug candidate for acromegaly, a hormonal disorder that causes swelling of the hands and feet, met its primary and secondary endpoints.

Zynex (ZYXI) said Monday that its boar approved a $10 million stock-repurchase program that will begin Wednesday and end on Sept. 12, 2024, or when the $10 million limit is reached. Its shares added more than 8%.

Tenon Medical (TNON) was down almost 40% after the company said it kicked off a public offering of its shares.

