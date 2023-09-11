News & Insights

US Markets
CRNX

Health Care Sector Update for 09/11/2023: CRNX, VRNA, AMGN

September 11, 2023 — 08:56 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were up premarket on Monday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.2%, while the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was flat. The Vanguard Health Care Index Fund (VHT) advanced 1.3%, and the iShares US Healthcare ETF (IYH) rose 0.5%.

In company news, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX) soared 66% after saying a phase 3 trial of its paltusotine drug for hormonal disorder acromegaly met its primary and secondary endpoints.

Verona Pharma (VRNA) advanced 3.3% after saying that the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted for review its new drug application for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease maintenance treatment ensifentrine.

Amgen (AMGN) was up 0.2% after saying its phase 1b trial of Lumakras combined with carboplatin and pemetrexed for the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer achieved an objective response rate of 65% and a disease control rate of 100%% in the first-line setting.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRNX
VRNA
AMGN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.