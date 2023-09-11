Health Care Sector Update for 09/11/2023: CRNX, VRNA, AMGN

Health care stocks were up premarket on Monday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.2%, while the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was flat. The Vanguard Health Care Index Fund (VHT) advanced 1.3%, and the iShares US Healthcare ETF (IYH) rose 0.5%.

In company news, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX) soared 66% after saying a phase 3 trial of its paltusotine drug for hormonal disorder acromegaly met its primary and secondary endpoints.

Verona Pharma (VRNA) advanced 3.3% after saying that the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted for review its new drug application for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease maintenance treatment ensifentrine.

Amgen (AMGN) was up 0.2% after saying its phase 1b trial of Lumakras combined with carboplatin and pemetrexed for the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer achieved an objective response rate of 65% and a disease control rate of 100%% in the first-line setting.

