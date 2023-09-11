Health Care Sector Update for 09/11/2023: CRNX, DAWN, ZYXI

Health care stocks were rising Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding about 1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.8%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 0.7%.

In corporate news, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX) shares jumped 64% after the company said a phase 3 trial of its paltusotine drug candidate for acromegaly, a hormonal disorder that causes swelling of the hands and feet, met its primary and secondary endpoints.

Zynex (ZYXI) said Monday that its board of directors approved a $10 million stock repurchase program that will begin Wednesday and end on Sept. 12, 2024, or when the $10 million limit is reached. The shares added more than 9%.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN) said Monday it has completed the rolling submission of the new drug application to the US Food and Drug Administration for tovorafenib to treat relapsed or progressive pediatric low-grade glioma, a common brain tumor in children. Its shares were higher by 0.5%

