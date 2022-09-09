Health Care Sector Update for 09/09/2022: ELAN, PRE, WDH

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both rising about 0.9%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 1.4%.

In company news, Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) rose almost 8% on Friday after regulatory filings showed Scott Ferguson, the managing partner at Sachem Head Funds, this week bought 800,000 of the specialty drug maker's shares at $14.45 apiece as he stepped down as a director on the company's board. Following his $11.6 million stock purchase on Thursday, Ferguson now owns more than 28.6 million Elanco shares, or about 6.0% of its outstanding stock.

Prenetics Global (PRE) gained 7.1% despite the diagnostics and genetic testing company Friday reporting a much larger Q2 net loss than a single analyst expected as well as a nearly 35% drop in sales during the June quarter compared with year-ago levels, also missing the lone analyst's estimate.

Waterdrop (WDH) added 1.7% in recent trade after the Chinese health care insurance broker reported Q2 net profit Thursday of 0.05 renminbi ($0.01) per share, reversing 0.24 renminbi per share loss during the same quarter last year.

