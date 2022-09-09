US Markets
ALLK

Health Care Sector Update for 09/09/2022: ALLK, YI, RCM, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were climbing pre-bell Friday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.38% higher and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently advancing by 0.85%.

Allakos (ALLK) was shedding over 12% in value after saying a trial of lirentelimab in patients with biopsy-confirmed eosinophilic duodenitis met its histologic co-primary endpoint but failed to meet the symptomatic co-primary endpoint.

111 (YI) was up more than 4% after saying it received an unsolicited preliminary non-binding proposal letter jointly submitted by its co-founders and co-chairmen Gang Yu and Junling Liu, along with Shanghai Guosheng Capital Management, to acquire all outstanding Class A ordinary shares of the company in a going-private transaction at a price of $1.83 per Class A share or $3.66 per American depositary share in cash.

R1 RCM (RCM) was marginally lower after saying TCP-ASC ACHI Series is selling 15 million R1 common shares in an underwritten public offering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALLKYIRCMXLVIBB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular