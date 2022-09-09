Health Care Sector Update for 09/09/2022: ALLK, YI, RCM, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were climbing pre-bell Friday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.38% higher and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently advancing by 0.85%.

Allakos (ALLK) was shedding over 12% in value after saying a trial of lirentelimab in patients with biopsy-confirmed eosinophilic duodenitis met its histologic co-primary endpoint but failed to meet the symptomatic co-primary endpoint.

111 (YI) was up more than 4% after saying it received an unsolicited preliminary non-binding proposal letter jointly submitted by its co-founders and co-chairmen Gang Yu and Junling Liu, along with Shanghai Guosheng Capital Management, to acquire all outstanding Class A ordinary shares of the company in a going-private transaction at a price of $1.83 per Class A share or $3.66 per American depositary share in cash.

R1 RCM (RCM) was marginally lower after saying TCP-ASC ACHI Series is selling 15 million R1 common shares in an underwritten public offering.

