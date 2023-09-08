Health Care Sector Update for 09/08/2023: CTXR, BIOC, GILD, NVOS

Health care stocks were lower late Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each down about 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 0.1%.

In company news, Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR) said Friday the US Food and Drug Administration did not request additional clinical efficacy or safety trials to support its planned resubmission of a biologics license application for lymphoma treatment Lymphir. Citius shares rose 2.5%.

Biocept (BIOC) shares jumped past 61% after the company signed a non-exclusive licensing agreement with Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) for the clinical and commercial use of the CNSide platform.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) was advancing 2.5%. BofA Securities upgraded the stock to buy from neutral and raised its price target to $95 from $88.

Novo Integrated Sciences (NVOS) said its board is considering a share buyback of up to $5 million. Novo shares fell more than 8%.

