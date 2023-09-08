News & Insights

US Markets
CDMO

Health Care Sector Update for 09/08/2023: CDMO, BNR, GILD, XLV, IBB

September 08, 2023 — 09:13 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were leaning lower premarket Friday, as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 0.1% and iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently inactive.

Avid Bioservices (CDMO) was more than 7% higher after it reported a fiscal Q1 revenue of $37.7 million, up from $36.7 million a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $36.1 million.

Burning Rock Biotech (BNR) said its CanCatch product showed "superior" performance as a potential tool for detecting minimal residual disease in and disease recurrence of non-small cell lung cancer, based on data from a clinical study. Burning Rock Biotech was slipping past 7% pre-bell.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) was advancing by more than 1% after it priced an underwritten, registered public offering of $2 billion of its senior unsecured notes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CDMO
BNR
GILD
XLV
IBB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.