Health Care Sector Update for 09/08/2023: CDMO, BNR, GILD, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were leaning lower premarket Friday, as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 0.1% and iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently inactive.

Avid Bioservices (CDMO) was more than 7% higher after it reported a fiscal Q1 revenue of $37.7 million, up from $36.7 million a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $36.1 million.

Burning Rock Biotech (BNR) said its CanCatch product showed "superior" performance as a potential tool for detecting minimal residual disease in and disease recurrence of non-small cell lung cancer, based on data from a clinical study. Burning Rock Biotech was slipping past 7% pre-bell.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) was advancing by more than 1% after it priced an underwritten, registered public offering of $2 billion of its senior unsecured notes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.