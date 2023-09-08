News & Insights

US Markets
BIOC

Health Care Sector Update for 09/08/2023: BIOC, GILD, NVOS

September 08, 2023 — 01:42 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were lower Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down about 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 0.3%.

In company news, Biocept (BIOC) shares jumped past 59% after the company signed a non-exclusive licensing agreement with Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) for the clinical and commercial use of the CNSide platform.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) was advancing 2.5%. BofA Securities upgraded the stock to buy from neutral and raised its price target to $95 from $88.

Novo Integrated Sciences (NVOS) said the board is considering a share buyback of up to $5 million. The shares fell over 9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BIOC
GILD
NVOS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.