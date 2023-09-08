Health Care Sector Update for 09/08/2023: BIOC, GILD, NVOS

Health care stocks were lower Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down about 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 0.3%.

In company news, Biocept (BIOC) shares jumped past 59% after the company signed a non-exclusive licensing agreement with Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) for the clinical and commercial use of the CNSide platform.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) was advancing 2.5%. BofA Securities upgraded the stock to buy from neutral and raised its price target to $95 from $88.

Novo Integrated Sciences (NVOS) said the board is considering a share buyback of up to $5 million. The shares fell over 9%.

