Health Care Sector Update for 09/08/2022: AMLX, RVNC, ALNY, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.2% and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was up 0.6%. recently.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) was surging past 79% after saying a key advisory committee of the US Food and Drug Administration recommended the approval of AMX0035 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) was gaining over 15% in value after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has approved Daxxify for injection to temporarily improve moderate to severe frown lines in adults.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) said a phase 3 study evaluating its patisiran drug candidate met its primary endpoint in patients with transthyretin-mediated, or ATTR, amyloidosis, a rare and debilitating disease, with cardiomyopathy. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals was recently down more than 3%.

