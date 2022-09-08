US Markets
AMLX

Health Care Sector Update for 09/08/2022: AMLX, LFST, CNC, RLAY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.8% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 1.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 2.5%.

In company news, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) jumped more than 53% after an FDA advisory committee recommended regulatory approval of its AMX0035 drug candidate for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee voted 7-to-2 for the drug candidate.

LifeStance Health Group (LFST) added almost 33% after Thursday naming Centene (CNC) executive Ken Burdick to be its new chief executive officer and board chairman, succeeding Michael Lester, who will continue as a strategic advisor to the mental health company after retiring. Burdick most recently was executive vice president of national markets and products at Centene.

Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) climbed over 22% after publishing interim clinical data from phase 3 testing of its RLY-4008 drug candidate on the European Society for Medical Oncology website concluding the oral small molecule inhibitor "is a promising next-generation inhibitor with potential to transform the treatment" of certain forms of bile duct cancer. The company plans to provide additional details of its upcoming presentation on Sunday and host a conference call on Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMLXLFSTCNCRLAY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular