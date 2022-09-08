Health Care Sector Update for 09/08/2022: AMLX, LFST, CNC, RLAY

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.8% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 1.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 2.5%.

In company news, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) jumped more than 53% after an FDA advisory committee recommended regulatory approval of its AMX0035 drug candidate for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee voted 7-to-2 for the drug candidate.

LifeStance Health Group (LFST) added almost 33% after Thursday naming Centene (CNC) executive Ken Burdick to be its new chief executive officer and board chairman, succeeding Michael Lester, who will continue as a strategic advisor to the mental health company after retiring. Burdick most recently was executive vice president of national markets and products at Centene.

Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) climbed over 22% after publishing interim clinical data from phase 3 testing of its RLY-4008 drug candidate on the European Society for Medical Oncology website concluding the oral small molecule inhibitor "is a promising next-generation inhibitor with potential to transform the treatment" of certain forms of bile duct cancer. The company plans to provide additional details of its upcoming presentation on Sunday and host a conference call on Monday.

