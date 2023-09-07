News & Insights

PALI

Health Care Sector Update for 09/07/2023: PALI, ALEC, CBAY, HRMY

September 07, 2023 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were higher late Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.8% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 0.2%.

In corporate news, Palisade Bio (PALI) shares slumped 45%. The company said it signed deals to sell almost 2.4 million shares to institutional investors to raise about $1.97 million for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Alector (ALEC) said Thursday it completed enrollment in a phase 2 trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of AL002 in slowing disease progression in people with early Alzheimer's disease. Its shares gained 7%.

CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) was up past 7% after saying its phase 3 study assessing the safety and efficacy of seladelpar for the treatment of adults with primary biliary cholangitis has yielded positive topline results, achieving the primary and key secondary endpoints.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings (HRMY) said Thursday that the US Food and Drug Administration has granted orphan drug designation to pitolisant, which is intended to treat idiopathic hypersomnia. Its shares rose past 4%.

US Markets
