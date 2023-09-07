News & Insights

CBAY

Health Care Sector Update for 09/07/2023: CBAY, KOD, ALNY, XLV, IBB

September 07, 2023 — 09:18 am EDT

Health care stocks were gaining premarket Thursday, with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) recently up 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) advancing by 0.3%.

Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) was up more than 18% after saying its phase 3 study assessing the safety and efficacy of seladelpar for the treatment of adult patients with primary biliary cholangitis, or PBC, has yielded positive topline results, achieving the primary and key secondary endpoints.

Kodiak Sciences (KOD) was climbing past 8% after saying a phase 3 trial of tarcocimab tedromer 5 milligrams in patients with macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion showed the investigational therapy "matched efficacy with differentiated durability" compared with aflibercept after one year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) was slightly higher after saying a phase 2 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of zilebesiran in adult patients with mild-to-moderate hypertension met its primary endpoint.

