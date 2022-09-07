Health Care Sector Update for 09/07/2022: TCRT,IMRA,GKOS,HQY

Health care stocks continued to trend higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both climbing 1.6%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was 2.8% higher.

In company news, Alaunos Therapeutics (TCRT) climbed almost 20% after Tuesday saying the first cancer patient dosed during a phase 1/2 trial of its TCR-T cell therapy demonstrated "a confirmed objective partial response."

Imara (IMRA) surged 69% after Wednesday announcing its sale of its IMR-687 drug candidate to treat sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia as well as all other assets related to its PDE9 program for $34.8 million in cash to privately held Cardurion Pharmaceuticals. Imara also is eligible for up to $60 million in future milestone payments.

Glaukos (GKOS) jumped nearly 19% higher after the medical device company Wednesday reported positive topline data from phase 3 testing of its iDose implant in patients with glacouma, with both the fast-release and slow-release arms of the drug-delivery system meeting their primary endpoint of demonstrating non-inferiority over twice daily administrations of timolol eye drops. iDose also showed "excellent" tolerability and a favorable safety profile during the 12-month trials, the company said.

HealthEquity (HQY) rose fractionally after reporting fiscal Q2 revenue exceeding Wall Street expectations and the health care management company also raising its FY23 revenue forecasts above analyst estimates. The company now is projecting revenue for the 12 months ending Jan. 31 in a range of $834 million to $844 million, up $7 million on both sides of its previous guidance and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus looking for $832 million in revenue this year.

