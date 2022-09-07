Health Care Sector Update for 09/07/2022: BPTS, GKOS, VRAY, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.17% and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently down by 0.24%.

Biophytis (BPTS) was gaining over 23% in value after saying topline results from a phase 2-3 trial showed that Sarconeos reduced the risk of respiratory failure or early death in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with hypoxemia.

Glaukos (GKOS) was rallying past 12% after saying topline data from two phase 3 pivotal trials of iDose TR achieved their primary efficacy endpoints through three months and demonstrated excellent tolerability and a favorable safety profile through 12 months.

ViewRay (VRAY) was up more than 3% after saying China's National Medical Products Administration has approved its MRIdian MRI-Guided Radiation Therapy System, which is now available for sale and use in the country.

