Health Care Sector Update for 09/07/2021: CRMD,FWP,RNXT

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.9% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) also was down 0.9%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 0.4%.

In company news, CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) tumbled almost 23% after the biopharmaceuticals company said facility deficiencies at the contract manufacturer for its DefenCath antibacterial and antifungal investigational medication will indefinitely delay the resubmission of the new drug application for the prospective treatment for catheter-related bloodstream infections. The facility issues are unrelated to DefenCath, CorMedix said, adding it will provide an update when more information become available.

Forward Pharma (FWP) shares dropped 15% after the Danish drug maker said the European Patent Office dismissed its appeal of the agency's decision to revoke the EP2801355 patent for its multiple sclerosis medication.

To the upside, RenovoRX (RNXT) raced almost 22% higher after the company Tuesday secured 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration for its RenovoCath dual-balloon infusion catheter system delivering the company's RenovoGem chemotherapy directly to tumors via the patient's arteries.

