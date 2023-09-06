Health Care Sector Update for 09/06/2023: VTRS, NXGN, APLT, CMND

Health care stocks were lower late Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) shedding 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 0.7%.

In company news, Viatris (VTRS) is holding talks on the possible sale of its European consumer-health assets to Cooper Consumer Health, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. Viatris shares dropped 4.7%.

NextGen Healthcare (NXGN) said Wednesday it agreed to be taken private by software investment firm Thoma Bravo in a buyout deal that values the healthcare technology company at about $1.61 billion, according to MT Newswires' calculations. NextGen shares jumped 15%.

Applied Therapeutics (APLT) said Wednesday its recent pre-new drug application meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration for its govorestat treatment of Galactosemia was successful. Its shares soared 43%.

Clearmind Medicine (CMND) said Wednesday it signed a clinical trial agreement with Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine for the phase 1/2a study of its CMND-100 product candidate for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The shares rose 5.9%.

