News & Insights

US Markets
NXGN

Health Care Sector Update for 09/06/2023: NXGN, BVXV, PLAB, XLV, IBB

September 06, 2023 — 09:19 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were edging higher premarket Wednesday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.1% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently inactive.

NextGen Healthcare (NXGN) was advancing by more than 14% after saying it has agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Thoma Bravo for $23.95 per share in cash.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (BVXV) was up over 2% after saying it will change its name to Scinai Immunotherapeutics.

Photronics (PLAB) reported fiscal Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $0.51 per diluted share, up from $0.47 a year earlier. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ expected $0.52. Shares of the company fell 10% in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NXGN
BVXV
PLAB
XLV
IBB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.