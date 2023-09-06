Health Care Sector Update for 09/06/2023: NXGN, BVXV, PLAB, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were edging higher premarket Wednesday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.1% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently inactive.

NextGen Healthcare (NXGN) was advancing by more than 14% after saying it has agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Thoma Bravo for $23.95 per share in cash.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (BVXV) was up over 2% after saying it will change its name to Scinai Immunotherapeutics.

Photronics (PLAB) reported fiscal Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $0.51 per diluted share, up from $0.47 a year earlier. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ expected $0.52. Shares of the company fell 10% in recent premarket activity.

