Health Care Sector Update for 09/06/2023: NXGN, APLT, CMND

September 06, 2023 — 01:35 pm EDT

Health care stocks were lower Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each shedding about 0.7%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 1.1%.

In company news, NextGen Healthcare (NXGN) said Wednesday it agreed to be taken private by software investment firm Thoma Bravo in a buyout deal that values the healthcare technology company at about $1.61 billion, according to MT Newswires' calculations. NextGen shares jumped 15%.

Applied Therapeutics (APLT) said Wednesday its recent pre-new drug application meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration for its govorestat treatment of Galactosemia was successful. Its shares gained 21%.

Clearmind Medicine (CMND) said Wednesday it signed a clinical trial agreement with Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine for the phase 1/2a study of its CMND-100 product candidate for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The shares rose 6.7%.

