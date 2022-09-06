Health Care Sector Update for 09/06/2022: ILMN,EVAX,ISEE

Health care stocks were narrowly mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index declined 1.6%.

In company news, Illumina (ILMN) added 2.6% after Tuesday saying it will appeal a European Commission decision blocking the genetic and genomic analysis company's August 2021 acquisition of Grail. Illumina, which last week won a similar decision from a Federal Trade Commission judge ruling in favor of its $7.1 billion purchase of Grail, also said it was reviewing strategic alternatives for Grail in case its appeal of the European Commission decision fails.

IVERIC bio (ISEE) climbed over 58% after Tuesday reporting positive topline data from a second late-stage trial of its Zimura drug candidate, with the C5 inhibitor producing a statistically significant reduction in the pace of age-related macular degeneration after 12 months compared with patients in the control group of the phase 3 study.

Evaxion Biotech (EVAX) was sinking almost 5%, reversing an initial 4.5% advance, after the immunotherapies company and the UMass Chan Medical School Tuesday said they received a research grant from the US National Institutes of Health to develop their EVX-B2 vaccine candidate for multi-drug-resistant gonorrhea using Evaxion's EDEN artificial-intelligence platform. Financial details of the grant were not disclosed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.