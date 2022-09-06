Health Care Sector Update for 09/06/2022: ILMN, EVAX, ALVO, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were edging higher pre-bell Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.57% and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently inactive.

Illumina (ILMN) rose by nearly 6% after saying it will appeal a decision by the European Commission to prohibit its acquisition of biotech firm GRAIL.

Evaxion Biotech (EVAX) was up more than 13% after the company and UMass Chan Medical School obtained a research grant from the US National Institutes of Health to develop a gonorrhea vaccine candidate.

Alvotech (ALVO) declined by more than 10% after saying the Food and Drug Administration noted "certain deficiencies" linked to a manufacturing facility in Reykjavik, Iceland in a complete response letter to the company's initial biosimilar biologics license application for AVT02, a monoclonal antibody.

