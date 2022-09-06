US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 09/06/2022: EIGR,ILMN,EVAX,ISEE

Health care stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was declining 1.5%.

In company news, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR) slumped over 29% after the targeted therapies company said the US Food and Drug Administration "is not yet able to determine" if an emergency use authorization application for COVID-19 treatment peginterferon lambda will meet the required criteria.

Evaxion Biotech (EVAX) was down 4%, reversing an initial 4.5% advance, after the immunotherapies company and the UMass Chan Medical School Tuesday said they received a research grant from the US National Institutes of Health to develop their EVX-B2 vaccine candidate for multi-drug-resistant gonorrhea using Evaxion's EDEN artificial-intelligence platform. Financial details of the grant were not disclosed.

To the upside, Illumina (ILMN) added 2.5% after Tuesday saying it will appeal a European Commission decision blocking the genetic and genomic analysis company's August 2021 acquisition of Grail. Illumina, which last week won a similar decision from a Federal Trade Commission judge ruling in favor of its $7.1 billion purchase of Grail, also said it was reviewing strategic alternatives for Grail in case its appeal of the European Commission decision fails.

IVERIC bio (ISEE) climbed nearly 66% after Tuesday reporting positive topline data from a second late-stage trial of its Zimura drug candidate, with the C5 inhibitor producing a statistically significant reduction in the pace of age-related macular degeneration after 12 months compared with patients in the control group of the phase 3 study.

