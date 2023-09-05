News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 09/05/2023: NVO, BEAM, VTRS, XLV, IBB

September 05, 2023 — 09:15 am EDT

Health care stocks were steady premarket Tuesday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) and iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) each recently unchanged.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) was up more than 1% after saying its weight-loss drug Wegovy has been launched in the UK in a controlled and limited manner.

Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) was climbing past 1% after saying it has dosed the first patient in a phase 1/2 clinical trial of BEAM-201, a potential treatment for relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma.

Viatris (VTRS) was slightly advancing after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has tentatively approved a new drug application for abacavir 60 mg/dolutegravir 5 mg/lamivudine 30 mg tablets for oral suspension for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in pediatric patients.

