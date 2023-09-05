News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 09/05/2023: CLRB, NXGN, INSM, ILMN

September 05, 2023 — 03:49 pm EDT

Health care stocks declined late Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index shedding 0.6% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.8%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was 1.3% lower.

In corporate news, Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) shares jumped 40% after the company announced a private placement financing with proceeds of up to $102.9 million.

NextGen Healthcare (NXGN) is close to a deal to be acquired by private equity firm Thoma Bravo, Bloomberg News reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. NextGen shares rose almost 7%.

Insmed (INSM) shares jumped 17% after the company said Tuesday its phase 3 study of lung disease treatment Arikayce yielded positive topline results.

Illumina (ILMN) said it appointed Jacob Thaysen as chief executive officer, starting Sept. 25. Thaysen, from Agilent Technologies (A), will succeed Interim CEO Charles Dadswell, who will resume his role of general counsel. Illumina was down 5.5%.

