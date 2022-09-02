Health Care Sector Update for 09/02/2022: PXMD,PYPD,MBOT,AMS

Health care stocks continued to drift lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 1.3% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) down 1.8%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was dropping 1.9%.

In company news, Paxmedica (PXMD) rallied Friday, with shares of the anti-purinergic drug therapies company advancing over 50% shortly before Friday's closing bell, after a regulatory filing overnight showed executive board chairman Michael Derby bought 95,000 Paxmedica shares from underwriters for the company's initial public offering late last week. The $500,000 stock purchase through Derby's TardiMed Sciences venture capital fund increased his indirect stake in the company to more than 7.3 million shares; he also directly owns another 361,000 shares, including restricted stock units.

Microbot Medical (MBOT) rose 2.5% after Friday saying it expects begin pre-clinical testing of its Liberty micro-robotic surgical device later this month after recently shipping several devices to an unnamed research laboratory where a group of endovascular experts will try to validate findings from previous animal feasibility studies.

American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) added 1.9% after the radiation therapy equipment and services company Friday named Peter Gaccione as its new chief operating officer, with the former president at privately held Myocardial Solutions succeeding Craig Tagawa, who will continue as president and chief financial officer at the company.

PolyPid (PYPD) cratered Friday, at one point sinking over 79% to a record low of $1.12 per share, after saying its D-PLEX 100 product candidate failed to produce a statistically significant reduction in incisional surgical site infections and mortality when combined with the current standard of care compared with standard care alone during phase 3 testing. D-PLEX 100 also missed the secondary endpoint, the company said.

