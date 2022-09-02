US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 09/02/2022: HUMA, QLGN, PHG, XLV, IBB

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Health care stocks were gaining pre-bell Friday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) advancing 0.51% and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) recently up by 0.63%.

Humacyte (HUMA) shares were climbing past 4% after the company filed a shelf registration statement for the potential sale of up to $300 million of its securities from time to time.

Qualigen Therapeutics (QLGN) shares were up more than 3% after the company said it has received a 180-day extension from Nasdaq to regain compliance with the stock exchange's minimum bid price requirement after closing below $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive days in April.

Royal Philips (PHG) unit Philips RS North America reached a $24.7 million settlement with the US Department of Justice to resolve alleged false claims over respiratory-related medical equipment. Royal Philips shares were marginally higher.

