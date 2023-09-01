Health Care Sector Update for 09/01/2023: NVOS, WBA, AMGN, HUM

Health care stocks were advancing late Friday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 1.1%.

In corporate news, Novo Integrated Sciences (NVOS) shares soared 53% after the company said late Thursday it received the underwriter clearance notice for an unsecured $70 million promissory note with a maturity of 15 years.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) shares dropped 7.3%. The company said Friday that Rosalind Brewer stepped down as chief executive officer after more than two years in the role.

Amgen (AMGN) agreed to settle the US Federal Trade Commission and state challenges to the proposed acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP), the regulator said Friday. Amgen shares rose 0.1%, and Horizon was up 2.2%.

Humana (HUM) filed a lawsuit in federal court against the US Department of Health and Human Services to block a policy permitting Medicare to claw back billions of dollars in payments to insurance companies, Bloomberg reported Friday. Humana shares fell 0.3%.

