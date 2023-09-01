News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 09/01/2023: ME, NVOS, MLTX, XLV, IBB

September 01, 2023 — 09:13 am EDT

Health care stocks were edging higher pre-bell Friday with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) recently inactive while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.4%.

23andMe Holding (ME) was up 20% after saying it received US Food and Drug Administration clearance to report an additional 41 genetic variants in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes that increase the risk for breast, ovarian, prostate, and pancreatic cancer.

Novo Integrated Sciences (NVOS) was rallying by over 56% after saying it received the underwriter clearance notice for an unsecured $70 million promissory note with a maturity of 15 years.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) was down more than 7% after it filed a shelf registration statement for the potential sale of up to $1 billion of its securities from time to time.

