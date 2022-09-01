Health Care Sector Update for 09/01/2022: VEEV,NAVB,HLTH

Health care stocks were advancing this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.6% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 1.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 0.6%.

In company news, Veeva Systems (VEEV) fell nearly 16% after the life-sciences software firm lowered its FY23 revenue outlook by $30 million on both sides of its previous guidance, now projecting between $2.14 billion to $2.15 billion in sales for the 12 months ending Jan. 31 although the new forecast still is in-line with the $2.14 billion analyst mean.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB) rose 2.8% after Thursday saying it was expanding recruitment for phase 3 testing of its Tc99m tilmanocept imaging as an early predictor of rheumatoid arthritis by nine additional locations for a total of 12 sites. The company also said it cancelled an August 2020 memorandum of understanding with Jubilant Radiopharma for the distribution of Tc99m tilmanocept throughout North America.

Cue Health (HLTH) gained 4.8% after Thursday saying it will seek full clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration for its flu molecular test for home use.

