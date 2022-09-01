Health Care Sector Update for 09/01/2022: BIAF,VEEV,NAVB,HLTH

Health care stocks extended their advance this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.8% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) up 1.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 1.3%.

In company news, BioAffinity Technologies (BIAF) still was 37% higher late in its first day as a public company, earlier climbing as much as 155%, after the cancer diagnostics and targeted therapies company Thursday priced a $7.9 million initial public offering of nearly 1.3 million common shares at $6.125 each, the midpoint of its expected $6.00 to $6.25 per share range. Investors also received one tradable five-year warrant exercisable at $7.35 per share and one non-tradable five-year warrant exercisable at $7.66 for each share they bought in the IPO.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB) rose 1.8% after Thursday saying it was expanding recruitment for phase 3 testing of its Tc99m tilmanocept imaging as an early predictor of rheumatoid arthritis by nine additional locations for a total of 12 sites. The company also said it canceled an August 2020 memorandum of understanding with Jubilant Radiopharma for the distribution of Tc99m tilmanocept throughout North America.

Cue Health (HLTH) gained 5.1% after Thursday saying it will seek full clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration for its flu molecular test for home use.

Among decliners, Veeva Systems (VEEV) fell 14% after the life-sciences software firm lowered its FY23 revenue outlook by $30 million on both sides of its previous guidance, now projecting between $2.14 billion to $2.15 billion in sales for the 12 months ending Jan. 31 although the new forecast still is in line with the $2.14 billion analyst mean.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.