Health Care Sector Update for 09/01/2022: AVDL, PRVB, HOWL, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were slipping pre-bell Thursday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.6% lower and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) ETF was down 1%.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) shares were down more than 5% after it filed a shelf registration statement for the potential sale of up to $500 million of its securities from time to time.

Provention Bio (PRVB) stock was rallying past 6% after the company said it agreed on a term loan facility of up to $125 million with Hercules Capital (HTGC).

Werewolf Therapeutics (HOWL) shares were nearly 3% higher after saying it dosed the first patient with its lead candidate for the treatment of solid tumors during a phase 1/1b clinical trial.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.