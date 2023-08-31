Health Care Sector Update for 08/31/2023: IMAB, BIOL, DNA, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were edging higher premarket Thursday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.3% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was slightly higher recently.

I-Mab (IMAB) was up more than 3% after its joint venture partner Genexine said the phase 3 trial of its drug candidate for growth hormone deficiency in children met the primary endpoint of the rate of change in height at week 52.

Biolase (BIOL) was slightly higher after it filed a registration statement for the offering of 125,000 units, each consisting of one series J convertible preferred stock and one warrant to purchase one-half share of the series J preferred stock at an assumed offering price of $60 per unit.

Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) was marginally gaining after the company and Exacta Bioscience said they will form a partnership under which Exacta will utilize Ginkgo's fermentation and formulation optimization services to enhance its crop protection product FitoRoot.

