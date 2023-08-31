News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 08/31/2023: HLTH, SONN, LFVN

August 31, 2023 — 01:38 pm EDT

Health care stocks were declining Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.5% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 0.3%.

In company news, Cue Health (HLTH) jumped past 17% after its shareholder Tarsadia Investments on Thursday called on the company to undertake a "strategic review" of its business and appoint stockholder representatives to the board.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (SONN) shares slumped almost 23% after it said Thursday it will implement a 1-for-22 reverse split of its outstanding common shares in a bid to satisfy Nasdaq's $1 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing.

Lifevantage (LFVN) said Thursday its board has adopted a limited-duration stockholder rights plan to protect the company's long-term interests and shareholders' value. The shares rosenearly 6%.

