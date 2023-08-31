News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 08/31/2023: ACER, ZVRA, HLTH, SONN, LFVN

August 31, 2023

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were declining late Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.9% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 0.7%.

In company news, Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA) agreed to buy Acer Therapeutics (ACER) in a deal with a total potential value of $91 million. Acer shares doubled, and Zevra was down 5.6%.

Cue Health (HLTH) jumped 17% after shareholder Tarsadia Investments called on the company to undertake a "strategic review" of its business and appoint stockholder representatives to the board.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (SONN) shares slumped 28% after the company said it will implement a 1-for-22 reverse split of its outstanding common shares in a bid to satisfy Nasdaq's $1 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing.

Lifevantage (LFVN) said Thursday its board has adopted a limited-duration stockholder rights plan to protect the company's long-term interests and shareholder value. The shares rose 12%.

