Health Care Sector Update for 08/31/2022: SRNE, BNR, NUWE, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.5% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently inactive.

Sorrento Therapeutics' (SRNE) Scilex subsidiary said the US Food and Drug Administration has granted fast track designation for its investigational drug SP-103, intended for acute low back pain. Sorrento Therapeutics shares were up nearly 6%.

Burning Rock Biotech (BNR) stock was down more than 4% after it reported a Q2 net loss of 2.50 renminbi ($0.37) per diluted share, widening from a net loss of 1.96 renminbi per diluted share a year earlier. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of 2.40 renminbi per share.

Nuwellis (NUWE) shares were surging past 84% after saying data from a real-world study support the safety and efficacy of its Aquadex FlexFlow system in removing excess body fluid in coronary artery bypass grafting patients who have undergone surgery.

