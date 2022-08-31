US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 08/31/2022: BNR, SRNE, OSCR

Health care stocks were edging lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index slipping 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 0.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 0.3%.

In company news, Burning Rock Biotech (BNR) rose more than 21% after reporting a 2.7% year-over-year increase in Q2 revenue, climbing to 130.8 million renminbi, and the cancer diagnostics company also projecting around 620 million renminbi in FY22 revenue compared with the four-analyst mean expecting 616.9 million renminbi this year.

Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) added 4.4% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has granted fast track designation for its SP-103 topical lidocaine product candidate, enabling an expedited review of the prospective treatment for chronic lower back pain.

Oscar Health (OSCR) slid 2.1% after late Tuesday saying Health First Shared Services is expected to terminate its health care insurance plan with the company, representing between $55 million and $60 million in yearly revenue for Oscar Health.

