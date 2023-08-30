Health Care Sector Update for 08/30/2023: OTLK, IVP, ZLAB, ALKS

Health care stocks were steady late Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) little changed.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 0.3%.

In company news, Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) shares plunged 82% after the company said the US Food and Drug Administration couldn't approve an application for its ONS-5010 investigational treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration due to several issues, including "a lack of substantial evidence."

Inspire Veterinary Partners (IVP) slumped 20% after debuting on Nasdaq.

Zai Lab (ZLAB) rose 11% after the company said the Chinese National Medical Products Administration's Center for Drug Evaluation granted breakthrough therapy designation to repotrectinib for treatment of certain solid tumors.

Alkermes (ALKS) climbed 6.8% after the company said it signed a settlement agreement with Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) to resolve patent litigation related to naltrexone, which is marketed under the name Vivitrol.

