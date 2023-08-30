Health Care Sector Update for 08/30/2023: OTLK, FGEN, ZLAB, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Wednesda, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) slightly higher recently while the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) were inactive.

Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) was retreating by more than 77% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration could not approve an application for the company's ONS-5010 investigational treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration due to several issues, including "a lack of substantial evidence."

FibroGen (FGEN) was slipping past 24% after saying its phase 3 study of pamrevlumab in ambulatory patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy failed to meet its primary and secondary endpoints.

Zai Lab (ZLAB) was up more than 2% after saying the Chinese National Medical Products Administration's Center for Drug Evaluation has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to repotrectinib for the treatment of certain solid tumors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.