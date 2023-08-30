Health Care Sector Update for 08/30/2023: IVP, ZLAB, ALKS

Health care stocks were slightly higher Wednesday afternoon, paring earlier gains, with the NYSE Health Care Index fractionally higher and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 0.2%.

In company news, Inspire Veterinary Partners (IVP) shares slumped 28% after debuting on Nasdaq.

Zai Lab (ZLAB) shares rose 11% after the company said the Chinese National Medical Products Administration's Center for Drug Evaluation granted breakthrough therapy designation to repotrectinib for treatment of certain solid tumors.

Alkermes (ALKS) shares rose 7.2% after the company said it signed a settlement agreement with Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) to resolve patent litigation related to naltrexone, which is marketed under the name Vivitrol.

