Health Care Sector Update for 08/30/2022: SNY, MRNA, BXRX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were advancing premarket Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.3% higher and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently up nearly 2%.

Sanofi (SNY) was over 1% higher after saying the US Food and Drug Administration granted a priority review for the efanesoctocog alfa drug as a potential hemophilia A treatment.

Moderna (MRNA) was advancing 0.3% after saying Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration has provisionally approved its Omicron-containing bivalent booster vaccine candidate to prevent COVID-19 in people age 18 and older.

Baudax Bio (BXRX) was shedding over 39% in value after it priced its public offering of about 11.8 million common shares (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof), together with two accompanying common stock purchase warrants, at $0.525 per share and warrants, for expected gross proceeds of about $6.2 million.

