Health Care Sector Update for 08/30/2022: CDAK,BXRX,AMAM,BGXX,ABTI

Health care stocks were ending mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both sinking about 0.6%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was sinking 1.0%.

In company news, Codiak BioSciences (CDAK) rose almost 1% after the biopharmaceuticals company Tuesday said it was eliminating about 37% of its current workforce, leaving 53 full-time employees on its payroll. The company, which finished the June quarter with around $41.8 million in cash and equivalents, also said it was exploring potential partnerships to help extend its cash runway.

To the downside, Baudax Bio (BXRX) dropped as much as 44% to touch a new record low of $0.31 a share after the pharmaceuticals company priced a $6.2 million public offering of more than 11.8 million common shares at $0.525 per share, or 3.7% under Monday's closing price. Investors also received an equal number of five-year warrants as well as over 11.8 million 13-month warrants both exercisable at $0.525 per share.

Ambrx Biopharma (AMAM) declined 4.7% after the precision biologics company late Monday reported a more than 43% drop in revenue during the first six months of 2022 compared with the same period last year, falling to $2.9 million from $5.1 million in revenue during the first half of 2021. Analyst estimates were not available.

Bright Green (BGXX) fell 1.4% after the medical marijuana producer Tuesday announced plans to acquire OTC-listed Alterola Biotech (ABTI), beginning with a $4 million cash payment for 25% of Alterola's common shares. Bright Green also received a six-month option to buy the remaining 75% of the cannabinoid company for $6 million in cash and roughly $40 million of Bright Green common stock. Alterola shares were nearly 15% higher this afternoon.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.