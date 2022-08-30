US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 08/30/2022: BXRX,AMAM,BGXX,ABTI

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 0.5% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 0.7.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was sinking 1.4%.

In company news, Baudax Bio (BXRX) dropped as much as 44% to touch a new record low of $0.31 a share after the pharmaceuticals company priced a $6.2 million public offering of more than 11.8 million common shares at $0.525 per share, or 3.7% under Monday's closing price. Investors also received an equal number of five-year warrants as well as over 11.8 million 13-month warrants both exercisable at $0.525 per share.

Ambrx Biopharma (AMAM) declined 4.7% after the precision biologics company late Monday reported a more than 43% drop in revenue during the first six months of 2022 compared with the same period last year, falling to $2.9 million from $5.1 million in revenue during the first half of 2021. Analyst estimates were not available.

Bright Green (BGXX) fell 1.4% after the medical marijuana producer Tuesday announced plans to acquire OTC-listed Alterola Biotech (ABTI), beginning with a $4 million cash payment for 25% of Alterola's common shares. Bright Green also received a six-month option to buy the remaining 75% of the cannabinoid company for $6 million in cash and roughly $40 million of Bright Green common stock. Alterola shares were nearly 15% higher this afternoon.

