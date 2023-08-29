News & Insights

US Markets
DNA

Health Care Sector Update for 08/29/2023: DNA, GOOG, CTLT, ICUI

August 29, 2023 — 01:47 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were higher Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each up about 0.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 1%.

In company news, Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) shares jumped almost 24% after the company entered into a five-year partnership with Alphabet's (GOOG) Google Cloud in order to develop and deploy artificial intelligence tools for biology and biosecurity projects. Alphabet climbed 2.4%.

Catalent (CTLT) announced a cooperation deal with activist investor Elliott Investment Management and separately issued an upbeat full-year revenue outlook even as it reported lower fiscal Q4 results from last year. Its shares rose about 6%.

ICU Medical (ICUI) said Tuesday that the US Food and Drug Administration granted 510(k) regulatory clearance for the Plum Duo infusion pump with LifeShield infusion safety software. The shares added almost 7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DNA
GOOG
CTLT
ICUI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.