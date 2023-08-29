Health Care Sector Update for 08/29/2023: DNA, GOOG, CTLT, ICUI

Health care stocks were higher Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each up about 0.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 1%.

In company news, Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) shares jumped almost 24% after the company entered into a five-year partnership with Alphabet's (GOOG) Google Cloud in order to develop and deploy artificial intelligence tools for biology and biosecurity projects. Alphabet climbed 2.4%.

Catalent (CTLT) announced a cooperation deal with activist investor Elliott Investment Management and separately issued an upbeat full-year revenue outlook even as it reported lower fiscal Q4 results from last year. Its shares rose about 6%.

ICU Medical (ICUI) said Tuesday that the US Food and Drug Administration granted 510(k) regulatory clearance for the Plum Duo infusion pump with LifeShield infusion safety software. The shares added almost 7%.

