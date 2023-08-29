Health Care Sector Update for 08/29/2023: CTLT, EVO, HCM, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were steady pre-bell Tuesday with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.04% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) inactive.

Catalent (CTLT) was nearly 3% higher after saying it signed a cooperation deal with Elliott Investment Management. Under the terms of the agreement, the company appointed four new directors, taking the total tally to 16 board members.

Evotec (EVO) was slipping past 2% after it reported a Q2 revenue of 170.3 million euros, down from 172.2 million euros a year earlier. An analyst polled by Capital IQ expected 160.2 million euros.

Hutchmed (HCM) was advancing by more than 4% after saying its savolitinib treatment for gastric cancer or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma, a type of cancer of the esophagus, received breakthrough therapy designation in China.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.