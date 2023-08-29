News & Insights

US Markets
AXLA

Health Care Sector Update for 08/29/2023: AXLA, DNA, GOOG, ICUI, CTLT

August 29, 2023 — 03:47 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were higher late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.6% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.7%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 1%.

In corporate news, Axcella Therapeutics (AXLA) shares surged 294% after the company said the US Patent and Trademark Office granted a patent with anticipated expiration in 2042 for treating post-acute sequelae of COVID-19, or long COVID.

Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) shares jumped almost 24% after the company entered into a five-year partnership with Alphabet's (GOOG) Google Cloud to develop and deploy artificial intelligence tools for biology and biosecurity projects. Alphabet climbed 3%.

Catalent (CTLT) announced a cooperation deal with activist investor Elliott Investment Management and separately issued an upbeat full-year revenue outlook even as it reported lower fiscal Q4 results from last year. Its shares rose about 5%.

ICU Medical (ICUI) said Tuesday that the US Food and Drug Administration granted 510(k) regulatory clearance for the Plum Duo infusion pump with LifeShield infusion safety software. Its shares added almost 6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AXLA
DNA
GOOG
ICUI
CTLT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.