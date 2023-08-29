Health Care Sector Update for 08/29/2023: AXLA, DNA, GOOG, ICUI, CTLT

Health care stocks were higher late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.6% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.7%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 1%.

In corporate news, Axcella Therapeutics (AXLA) shares surged 294% after the company said the US Patent and Trademark Office granted a patent with anticipated expiration in 2042 for treating post-acute sequelae of COVID-19, or long COVID.

Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) shares jumped almost 24% after the company entered into a five-year partnership with Alphabet's (GOOG) Google Cloud to develop and deploy artificial intelligence tools for biology and biosecurity projects. Alphabet climbed 3%.

Catalent (CTLT) announced a cooperation deal with activist investor Elliott Investment Management and separately issued an upbeat full-year revenue outlook even as it reported lower fiscal Q4 results from last year. Its shares rose about 5%.

ICU Medical (ICUI) said Tuesday that the US Food and Drug Administration granted 510(k) regulatory clearance for the Plum Duo infusion pump with LifeShield infusion safety software. Its shares added almost 6%.

