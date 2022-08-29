Health Care Sector Update for 08/29/2022: CTLT,HSIC,XENE

Health care stocks were moderately lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 0.5% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was slipping 0.2%.

In company news, Catalent (CTLT) slid 6.3% after the biologics and genetic medicines company missed Wall Street expectations with its fiscal Q4 revenue and also guided its FY23 results below consensus views. Excluding one-time items, it sees net income for the 12 months ending next June in a range of $660 million to $730 million on between $4.98 billion and $5.23 billion in revenue compared with the Capital IQ mean looking for a $759.5 million adjusted profit this year on $5.29 billion in revenue.

Henry Schein (HSIC) rose 1.4% after the medical products distributor Monday announced its purchase of privately held Midway Dental Supply. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed but the company said the deal would be "modestly dilutive" to its FY22 per-share earnings but becoming "increasingly accretive" in future years.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) added 3.6% after BoA Securities began coverage of the specialty drugmaker with a buy stock rating.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.