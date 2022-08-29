Health Care Sector Update for 08/29/2022: CTLT, HZNP, IDYA, GSK, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.5% and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was down 1.3% recently.

Catalent (CTLT) reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.19 per diluted share, up from $1.16 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $1.15. Catalent was nearly 4% lower recently.

Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) said it plans to expand its development and manufacturing facility in Waterford, Ireland, to add new drug substance biologics development and manufacturing capabilities. Horizon Therapeutics was recently down 0.9%.

IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA) was up nearly 4% after saying it has achieved the first preclinical milestone in its investigational new drug-enabling studies, in collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), for its Pol Theta Helicase development candidate.

