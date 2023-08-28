Health Care Sector Update for 08/28/2023: THRN, HZNP, AMGN, OCX

Health care stocks were higher Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each adding around 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 0.3%.

In company news, Thorne HealthTech (THRN) shares jumped more than 29%. The company said Monday it signed a deal to be acquired by investment firm L Catterton for about $680 million in cash.

The US Federal Trade Commission suspended its challenge of Amgen's (AMGN) acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) amid hopes that a settlement can be reached to address anti-competitive concerns. Horizon Therapeutics shares rose almost 6%

OncoCyte (OCX) said Monday that Palmetto GBA, a Medicare administrative contractor, has issued a positive coverage decision for its VitaGraft kidney diagnostic test. Its shares rose 3.3%.

